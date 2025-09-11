17,000 Nagaon students create record with Bhupen Hazarika’s Song

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a historic moment, over 17,000 students from 63 educational institutions in Nagaon district came together to perform Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ at the Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Nagaon district administration as part of the yearlong celebrations marking Dr Hazarika’s birth centenary.

The students, along with their teachers, performed the song in unison, creating a visually stunning atmosphere. The event was inaugurated by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, who emphasized the importance of promoting Dr Hazarika’s music and legacy.

The event was attended by noted dignitaries, including MLA Rupak Sarmah and MLA Sashi Kanta Das. The event culminated in the creation of a new record in the Indian Book of Records, with a team of observers from the Kolkata office of the Indian Book of Records verifying the performance. The record certificate was handed over to the District Commissioner by the observer, Sunita Kedia.

