Tezpur University kicks off centenary celebrations for Dr Bhupen Hazarika

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur University inaugurated the yearlong centenary birth year celebration of Bharat Ratna, Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, one of India’s most revered cultural icons on September 8.

The inaugural ceremony marked the beginning of a yearlong series of events dedicated to honouring the legacy of the legendary singer, lyricist, composer, filmmaker, and social reformer. On this occasion, noted scholar and former Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Tezpur University, Prof Pradip Jyoti Mahanta, delivered an insightful oration on the life, philosophy, and contributions of Dr Hazarika.

In his oration, Prof Pradip Jyoti Mahanta said that Xudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika was a world citizen whose ethical work, inclusive vision, and humanistic approach transcended geographical and political boundaries.

Initially the yearlong celebration will feature an open dance session, followed by a film screening of regional and national films featuring, directed, or with music by Dr Hazarika, a Bhupendra Sangeet competition for campus children, an open music session, etc.

