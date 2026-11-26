OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A team of Darrang police recovered approximately 171 litres of petrol and 250 litres of suspected ethanol from the residence of a notorious antisocial element. Acting on a tip-off, the police from Daipam Outpost under Dalgaon police station conducted a search operation at the residence of Azgar Ali (43 years), son of Abdul Jalil of 1/2 No. Baruajhar under Dalgaon police station on Tuesday.

As requested, officials from the Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department rushed to the spot and seized the recovered petrol and suspected ethanol. During the process, two samples each of the suspected petrol and ethanol were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.