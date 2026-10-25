Assam: Three arrested in suspected diesel theft near Digboi AOD Terminal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Digboi police arrested three persons on Saturday morning during an operation against suspected illicit diesel theft at Golai No. 3, seizing around 150 litres of diesel, eight containers and a vehicle.

The operation was led by Digboi Co-District Superintendent of Police Himangshu Borgohain. The recovery was made near a car-washing centre close to the Assam Oil Division (AOD) Oil Terminal, a key dispatch point for tankers transporting petrol and diesel to depots across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovery assumes significance against the backdrop of several previously reported incidents of alleged oil pilferage from AOD tankers at different locations under Digboi police station’s jurisdiction. However, the source of the recovered diesel is yet to be established, and no direct link with any tanker consignment has been confirmed. The arrested persons have been identified as Pankaj Borah, son of Nagen Borah, of Golai No. 3; Biki Tanti, son of Jumal Tanti; and Sanjay Konch, son of late Basu Konch, all under Digboi police station’s jurisdiction.

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