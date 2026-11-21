A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The foundation post of the 17th Chandubi Festival, scheduled to be held for five days from January 1, 2027, was installed at the picturesque Chandubi Lake on Friday.

The annual festival is jointly organised by the Barduar-Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee. The event seeks to promote the rich cultural heritage and traditions of various communities through a series of colourful cultural programmes.

A ceremonial function was organised on the lakeside to mark the occasion. As part of the traditional rituals, a priest offered prayers and offerings to ‘Langa Bura’, the presiding deity of the Rabha community.

Thereafter, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra formally installed the foundation post amid traditional auspicious chants.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said the Chandubi area had immense tourism potential, with its natural water bodies, waterfalls, homestays and tourist accommodation facilities. He also highlighted the area’s cleanliness as one of its major attractions, adding that Chandubi had emerged as a popular tourist destination.

He appreciated the efforts of the Barduar-Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the festival organising committee in promoting Chandubi as an attractive tourist destination over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, festival organising committee president Pranjal Rabha said the festival had been guided by the motto ‘Save Chandubi, Save Heritage’. He, however, expressed concern over the gradual decline in the water level of Chandubi Lake and urged the government and district administration to take appropriate measures for its conservation.

The meeting was conducted by festival organising committee secretary Satyajit Rabha.

Among those present were All Rabha Students’ Union central executive member Debajit Napha, Barduar-Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union president Subhash Chinal and other dignitaries.