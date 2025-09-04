17th foundation day of Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam observed

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 17th foundation day of Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam was observed on Tuesday at the establishment premises located on the eastern bank of the Jiya Bharali river. The programme began with hoisting of the institutional flag by the Chairman of Kanyaka and MLA Naduar LAC, Padma Hazarika, in the morning. It was followed by nam prasanga at the namghar premises. An open session was held in the namghar premises wherein Nadura MLA Padma Hazarika traced the journey of Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam. He added how the agri-based institution plays a distinguishing role in holding the ownership of the land of the local indigenous and safeguarding the integrity of the area from the illegal encroachment by the doubtful voters. He further added that the agri-based institution has provided ample scope of employment for the local youths and to the local entrepreneurs. ‘Matshya Avatar’ bhaona was performed at the night of the foundation day which was inaugurated by Ananda Kumar Das and Simanta Kumar Das, district commissioners of Sonitpur and Biswanath respectively.

