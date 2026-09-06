18 nabbed as Darrang police bust gang preying on citizens outside stations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a major operation, Darrang police arrested 18 individuals of a gang of organised criminals involved in cheating the general public around police stations and demanding money. Of those arrested, two operated around Mangaldai police station, three around Dhula police station, one around Kharupetia police outpost, and twelve around Dalgaon police station. An inquiry revealed that this organised criminal gang had entrenched itself around police station premises and would intercept common citizens in distress before they could reach the actual police officers.

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