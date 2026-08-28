Assam: Darrang police seized container truck loaded with 40 cattle

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police achieved a major success in its drive against illegal cattle smuggling. Acting on an input and on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Barua, a team led by Inspector Chandan Jyoti Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Mangaldai police station, set up a naka on National Highway 15 (NH-15) and launched vehicle checking on Tuesday night. During the checking, a suspicious container truck bearing registration number AS25EC7404 was spotted, and when police signalled it to stop, the driver abandoned the vehicle on the roadside and fled, taking advantage of the darkness.

On opening the container, police were stunned to find 40 cattle crammed inside and tied with extreme cruelty, being transported illegally. The vehicle, along with the cattle, was immediately taken into custody.

All 40 cattle were later rescued safely and have been kept at Mangaldai Kachari Maidan, where they are being taken care of.

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