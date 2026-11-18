A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Priyanju Gogoi (18 years), son of Manoj Gogoi and a resident of Lachit Nagar in Demow, has brought pride to Demow and the entire state of Assam by successfully summiting Mount Bajrang, one of the prominent Himalayan peaks. Standing at an elevation of 18,312 feet above sea level, Mount Bajrang is considered a challenging peak for mountaineers. Priyanju's successful ascent marks a significant achievement at a young age and reflects his determination, courage, and dedication to the sport of mountaineering. As news of his accomplishment spread, people from Demow and across the region congratulated the young mountaineer on his remarkable feat.