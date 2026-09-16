Two Assam NCC Cadets Summit 6,546-Metre Mt Chalung

Guwahati: LCpl Rajasree Roy and LCpl Bishal Roy of 4 Assam BN NCC have successfully summited Mt Chalung, standing at an altitude of 6,546 metres, bringing recognition to Barak Valley and the Northeast.

The duo were the only participants from Northeast India among the 14-member expedition team that successfully undertook the challenging mountaineering expedition.

Their achievement has been welcomed by the NCC community, including NCC Group Silchar and the NCC Directorate NER, Shillong. The feat has been hailed as a moment of pride for the region and a notable accomplishment for the two cadets.

Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Rajasree Roy and Bishal Roy on their successful summit and praised their courage, endurance, discipline and determination.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the achievement reflected the cadets’ commitment and perseverance in taking on challenging outdoor expeditions.

The successful ascent of Mt Chalung marks a significant accomplishment for the two NCC cadets and highlights their dedication to mountaineering. Their participation as the only representatives from the Northeast in the expedition has also brought recognition to Barak Valley, NCC Group Silchar and the NCC Directorate NER, Shillong.