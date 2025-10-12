2 pregnant cows stolen from cowshed in Jamugurihat; police launch probe

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Two pregnant cows belonging to Rupak Gogoi, a resident of Gogoi Chuk in Nagsankar under Sootea Police Station, were stolen from his cowshed in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, Gogoi had checked on the cows around 3 am and found them resting in the shed. However, when he went to the cowshed later in the morning, he discovered that the two cows were missing. A police team from Sootea Police Station arrived at the scene soon after and launched an investigation into the theft. Notably, Uddipta Gogoi, the brother of the complainant, serves as the VDP secretary of Gogoi Chuk village.

