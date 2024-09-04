Assam: Rs 5 Crore Declared for Sootea Police Station

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the historic Sootea police station wherein the tricolour was hoisted for the first time in India on August 20, 1942 lowering the Union Jack. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika had forwarded a proposal to the state government to recognize Sootea Divas during the winter session of the state assembly. Replying to the proposal, the Chief Minister Sarma said that the State government acknowledged the contributions of the freedom fighters of the greater Sootea area and declared that the Sootea Divas would be observed by the State government from the next year. The CM visited the Sootea heritage PS wherein organizations and individuals of the Sootea area felicitated the CM.

In this connection, a public thanksgiving and felicitation programme was organized inside the old PS premises. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika forwarded a welcome address and thanked the CM for the historic recognition on behalf of the general public of Sootea. Addressing the open session, the Chief Minister offered homage to the freedom fighters at the very outset of his speech.

CM Sarma said that the statues of the freedom fighters who took part in the historic moment will be established inside the heritage PS premises. Works will be carried out to upgrade the old PS into a tourist hub. He declared a sum of Rs 5 crore for it and the required amount will be given at a later stage. He further added that the state government will observe the Sootea Divas from the next year under the aegis of the Cultural Department of the state government in collaboration with the general people of Sootea.

