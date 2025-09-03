20 Sonitpur youth secure Jobs with Sodexo India through skill training

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, handed over appointment letters to 20 trainees of the Skill Development Centre at Durrung tea estate, Sonitpur, who have secured employment with Sodexo India after successful completion of their training. The selected candidates will be placed at the Toyota Kirloskar site in Bangalore with food and accommodation facilities along with the monthly salary.

The Skill Development Centre seeks to empower unemployed youth and women by providing specialized skill training to enhance employability.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Hemanta Saikia, DPM-T Sonitpur (ASDM), Ankita Gogoi, DIPRO Sonitpur, Dipankar Das, Placement Officer (Vivo Skills & Training), Bishal Ghosh, Project Manager (Vivo Skills & Training), and trainers Fuleshwari Das and Puja Roy.

Also Read: Meghalaya: NEHU signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sodexo

Also Watch: