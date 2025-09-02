Orientation programme under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level orientation programme under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan – Responsive Governance Programme, was held on Monday at Conference Hall-II, Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

The meeting was graced by Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, Additional District Commissioner Jintu Borah, Assistant Commissioner-cum-District Master Trainer Iris Arman Ahmed, and Deputy CEO of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Nishinath Sarma, along with master trainers and heads of concerned departments under the Sonitpur district administration.

The programme began with opening remarks from CEO Karabi Saikia Karan, who outlined the objectives of the Abhiyan and its relevance to tribal empowerment and responsive governance. DMT Iris Arman Ahmed provided the participants with a detailed background of the initiative, explaining departmental roles, responsibilities, and the roadmap for implementation. She emphasized the upcoming series of District, Block, and Village-level training sessions and the importance of preparing vision plans for identified villages through a bottom-up, participatory approach involving transect walks and focused group discussions.

Ranjan Das, Integrator of SeSTA Sonitpur, highlighted the critical role of community organizations in the success of the Abhiyan and the need for vision planning that reflected the aspirations of the people. He enumerated upon training of Aadi Karmayogis, Aadi Sahayogis, and Aadi Saathis for grassroot leadership grooming.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das urged all stakeholders to sincerely discharge their duties in this preliminary formative stage of the programme. He stressed that a practical and achievable plan must emerge from these exercises to ensure effective delivery of services to the 40 identified tribal villages of Sonitpur district under the Abhiyan.

The Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, launched under the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, seeks to empower tribal communities through responsive governance, participatory planning, and last-mile delivery of essential services, converging with national missions to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

