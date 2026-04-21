22 Arrested Over Runikhata Forest Office Attack in Chirang District

Twenty-two people have been arrested so far in connection with the attack on the Forest Range Office at Runikhata in Chirang district, police said on Monday, as authorities press ahead with the investigation using video footage and other collected evidence.

The arrests were confirmed by BTAD Inspector General of Police Vivek Raj Singh, who addressed the media in Bongaigaon.

Police Warn Criminals Will Not Be Spared

IGP Singh assured that the investigation was being conducted carefully to avoid wrongful detentions.

"We assure that no innocent person will be harassed, but criminals will never be spared," he said.

He added that the situation in Chirang district had "almost normalised," though internet services in the district have not yet been restored. Singh said the matter of resuming internet connectivity would be discussed with the competent authority, and steps would be taken accordingly.

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