220 black softshell turtle hatchlings released in Kaziranga Wetlands

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a major conservation boost for one of Assam’s most threatened freshwater turtles, the second batch of 110 Black Softshell Turtle hatchlings was released on Thursday into the Sildubi Wetland, Panpur, under the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The first batch of 110 hatchlings had earlier been released at Roumari Beel in the Central Range on October 24, bringing the total of released hatchlings to 220. MLA of Naduar Constituency, Padma Hazarika, attended the event and highlighted the ecological importance of freshwater turtles as indicators of wetland health and essential components of balanced river ecosystems. He appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Nagsankar Temple Committee, KNP and TR, and the India Turtle Conservation Program (ITCP).

