Endangered black softshell turtle rescued in Boko amid rising river pollution

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Water pollution in the Boko-Chaygaon sub-division has become a serious concern, with the Boko river and nearby wetlands facing increasing contamination. Local residents have alleged that waste from Boko market is being dumped directly into the river, putting aquatic life in grave danger.

On Tuesday, people spotted a rare turtle emerging from a canal near National Highway 17 at Borpara, Boko. The unusual sight immediately drew attention, and locals informed the Singra forest range office.

Residents complained that traders from Boko market often take advantage of the night to throw garbage into the Boko river, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra. The waste includes hotel leftovers, shop garbage, and remains from the fish and meat market.

Locals believe that the turtle surfaced due to the polluted water. A forest team led by Range Officer Pinku Singh rescued the turtle and took it to the forest office for identification. Later, with the cooperation of residents, the turtle was released into the pond of the Shiv Temple at Nagopara, Boko.

Singh informed that the turtle weighed around 5 kilograms and was about 5–6 years old. It was identified as a Black Softshell Turtle, a rare and endangered species.

