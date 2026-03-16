2,525 New NFSA Ration Cards Distributed Across Five Assembly Constituencies in Sonitpur District

A total of 2,525 new NFSA ration cards were ceremonially distributed to eligible beneficiaries across the five Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Sonitpur district, in an initiative undertaken by the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department in association with the Sonitpur district administration.

The distribution programme, conducted simultaneously across all five LACs, aims to ensure food security coverage for eligible households under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The newly issued cards cover approximately 19,300 beneficiaries across the district.

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