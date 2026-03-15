New ration cards handed over to 4,000 beneficiaries in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In Bongaigaon district, 4,000 ration cards were distributed to new beneficiaries under the Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department during a programme held at Birjhora Public Library on Saturday. The distribution was formally inaugurated by Dipti Mayee Choudhury by Himadri Nath, along with other departmental officials. On the same day, digital land pattas were distributed to 222 workers of Birjhora Tea Estateigaon, Assam”], the only tea garden in the district, at a programme held at the Bongaigaon District Commissioner’s Office. Inaugurating the programme, MLA Dipti Mayee Choudhury said the initiative, taken under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was a historic step for tea garden workers. The event was also attended by Bibhash Pathak, Chandan Bezbaruah, and other officials.

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