26th annual sports and cultural meet of Tezpur University gets underway

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) on Thursday kick started its 26th annual sports and cultural meet, a celebration that brings together students from various disciplines of the university. The event will feature various sporting and cultural events in the next three days. Devajit Saikia, Advocate General, Government of Assam & Joint Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The event started with lighting of the Olympic Torch, followed by flag hoisting by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh followed by the university song. Addressing the participants and the enthusiastic crowd, Prof Singh said that the annual meet serves not only an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their co-curricular activities, but it is also an occasion to learn camaraderie, community spirit and a sense of belonging.

Speaking on the occasion, Saikia urged the students to take up co-curricular activities. He said that BCCI has started the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a Twenty20 cricket franchise league in India, where women cricketers have opportunity to excel. He urged the TU students to pursue a career in sports as well. Saikia also appreciated the March past contingent of the University for their disciplined display of skill.

The major attraction of the first day’s event was March Past competition, followed by a host of other sports activities and cultural events. Bordoichila Women’s Hostel and Patkai Men’s Hostel emerged winners in the March Past competition. Transit Men’s Hostel and Dhansiri Women’s hostel finished runners up.

Also Read: Assam: Social worker Sharat Ch. Koch passes away in Jagiroad

Also Watch: