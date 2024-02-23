Assam News

Assam: Social worker Sharat Ch. Koch passes away in Jagiroad

Founder secretary of Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthi Bharal Santha (MZGPBS) Sharat Ch. Koch passed away on Thursday due to cardial arrest in the wee hours at his residence at Jagiroad.
Assam: Social worker Sharat Ch. Koch passes away in Jagiroad

Morigaon: Founder secretary of Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthi Bharal Santha (MZGPBS) Sharat Ch. Koch passed away on Thursday due to cardial arrest in the wee hours at his residence at Jagiroad. He was born in 1959 at Jagiroad. He was a devoted practioner of Sankari religion and culture. He was also the  founder of Sarvodaya Public School, Morigaon. Sharat Ch. Koch had been working as a secretary for NGO Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthibharal Santha since its inception  till 2019. Late Sharat Chandra Koch was also an active worker of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.  People from the area paid their respects to him at his residence. He was survived by two daughters, a son and a wife.

Also Read: Assam: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0

Also Watch:

Passes away
Social worker

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com