Assam: Social worker Sharat Ch. Koch passes away in Jagiroad

Morigaon: Founder secretary of Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthi Bharal Santha (MZGPBS) Sharat Ch. Koch passed away on Thursday due to cardial arrest in the wee hours at his residence at Jagiroad. He was born in 1959 at Jagiroad. He was a devoted practioner of Sankari religion and culture. He was also the founder of Sarvodaya Public School, Morigaon. Sharat Ch. Koch had been working as a secretary for NGO Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthibharal Santha since its inception till 2019. Late Sharat Chandra Koch was also an active worker of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha. People from the area paid their respects to him at his residence. He was survived by two daughters, a son and a wife.

