27.58 kg ganja seized from Rajdhani Express; two held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the New Bongaigaon GRP headed by I/C Sanjib Choudhury seized a huge consignment of suspected ganja weighing 27.58 kg from the Rajdhani Express on Tuesday morning.

Talking to the press I/C Choudhury said that based on secret information, GRP personnel conducted a search in Coach No. B-13 of Train No. 20505 DN (Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express) around 7:45 am. “During the operation, two passengers carrying backpacks were spotted behaving suspiciously. On noticing the police presence, they attempted to flee but were intercepted.” he stated.

“Upon checking their bags, four packets of ganja wrapped in brown tape were recovered, two from each backpack. The arrested individuals were identified as Rinku Ali (32 years), son of Habej Ali of Udalguri, Assam, and Md Sakil Ansari (24 years), son of Late Aslam Siddiki of Katihar, Bihar,” Choudhury informed.

