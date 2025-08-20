27th Gauri Shankar Roy Memorial Yoga Sports competition concludes in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 27th Gauri Shankar Roy Memorial Nagaon District Yoga Sports competition, organized by the Nagaon District Yoga Association, concluded successfully at Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon on Monday. Over 200 athletes from across the district participated in the two-day event.

The competition featured various age groups, including sub-junior, junior, and senior, with events such as yoga, artistic solo, artistic pair, rhythmic, and free flow yoga. The event was supported by Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon, and Olympia Sports.

The closing ceremony was attended by Geetanjali Hazarika, President of Nagaon Zilla Parishad, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included Thaneswar Hazarika, a veteran footballer, and Bidhyut Bora, a former yoga athlete. The chief guest and other dignitaries distributed prizes to the winners. Uditirani Bora from Anandaram Boruah Senior Secondary School won the overall best athlete award in the senior section while in Sub-Junior Yoga Event for Boys, Sannidhy Sameer Hazarika and Jaishnu Bezbaruah from Nagaon Christjyoti School shared the best athlete award. In the Girls section, Sayantika Kurie from Dhing won the best athlete award. The closing session of the event was mentored by Prabhat Ch Bora, Yoga Guru and General Secretary of Nagaon District Yoga Association, and Vice-President Samir Hazarika initiated the programme of prize distribution ceremony. The Nagaon District Yoga Association is committed to promoting yoga and sports in the district. The association’s efforts to organize events like the Gauri Shankar Roy Memorial Yoga Sports competition help to encourage young athletes to participate in yoga and sports.

