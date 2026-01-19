28-year-old youth goes missing from Jamugurihat area

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Hemanta Modi (28 years), son of Gopal Modi, a resident of Bogabil village of Tupiya under Jamuguri police station, went missing from his house on the morning of January 10. According to family sources, the youth had gone out in the morning and didn’t return home. The family members tried to locate the whereabouts of the boy but in vain. Talking to this correspondent, the father of the missing youth informed that the mobile phone that he carried was switched off. The family members have registered a missing case at Jamuguri police station. Anyone with information about the boy is requested to contact 8811012210.

