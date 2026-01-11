Missing Gohpur girl reunites with family after 20 years, rescued from Dimapur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a commendable initiative of a non-governmental organization namely DCDP (District Community Development Programme), based at Bheluadanga under Behali LAC in Biswanath district, rescued successfully a young girl, who had gone missing at the age of seven, from Dimapur, Nagaland, after a gap of more than 20 years.

According to information available here, the rescued woman was identified as Manju Mardi (31), daughter of Krishnaram Mardi and Nilamani Mardi, residents of Karibil Bongali, under the Behali constituency in Biswanath district. In the year 2001, her father, along with another woman, had taken her to Dimapur and left her there to work as a domestic help in the house of a Naga man. A few days later, the accompanying woman passed away, and all communication with the employer was lost.

Despite extreme poverty, her father Krishnaram Mardi searched extensively for his daughter for many years, even selling livestock, but could not find any clue. After more than two decades, the family finally received a piece of good news.

As the story goes, the lady worked as a domestic help under two to three different employers over the years. For the last two years, she had been working in the house of a man named Victor Murry. As she repeatedly requested to return home, Victor Murry contacted several NGOs in Assam. On December 31, he established contact with Kretofil Bhengra, Secretary of DCDP, and provided him the names of her parents.

Also Read: Woman Missing from Bijni's Chirang District: Police Launch Search