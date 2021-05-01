28th foundation day of Assam Press Correspondence Union (APCU) observed

A CORRESPONDENT



DHEKIAJULI: The 28th foundation day of Assam Press Correspondence Union (APCU) was observed in Dhekiajuli on Thursday in Dhekiajuli.

For observing this year's foundation day, the APCU Sonitpur District Union members gathered at the Dhekiajuli Press Club premises on Thursday morning. The APCU flag was hoisted by its Sonitpur District president, Narayan Phayel. Thereafter, APCU Sonitpur district secretary Haren Bhomij addressed the APCU members. In his speech, Bhomij praised the initiative taken by the APCU for the benefit of the journalists of Assam. Narayan Phayel in his address said that APCU in its 28-year history had sacrificed a lot for the welfare of journalists.

After observing the foundation day, another meeting was held for selecting the recipients of the Kishore Kirat Memorial Journalist Award, 2020 and Sarbananda Saikia Memorial Youth Journalism Award, 2020. For the Kishore Kirat Memorial Journalist Award, 2020, Arup Kalita was selected and for the Memorial Youth Journalism Award, 2020, Boga Topno was selected. Every year, the Sonitpur APCU distributes these two awards to selected correspondents of Sonitpur district.

