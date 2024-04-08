2nd randomization of polling personnel held in Sonitpur, Assam

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The 2nd randomization of polling personnel (PPMS) for the general election to the Lok Sabha 2024 for the 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency was held at the conference hall of the office of the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Sonitpur. The randomization exercise was undertaken in the presence of the General Observer for 11-Sonitpur HPC, M.R. Ravi Kumar, the Returning Officer, Deba Kumar Mishra, along with other officials concerned and staff.

