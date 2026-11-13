3-day taxpayers hub outreach programme held in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The three-day 'Taxpayers' Hub' outreach programme, organised by the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (AU-1), Dibrugarh, in coordination with the Directorate of Income Tax (PR & P&P), New Delhi, was inaugurated on Thursday at Chowkidingee Playground, Dibrugarh, where a book fair is also going on. The Inaugural ceremony was addressed by N Longvah, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NER, Guwahati; D Songate, CCIT, Shillong; D Sonowal, PCIT-Guwahati; KM Chowhan, PCIT, Assessment Unit-1, Dibrugarh; and special guest of honour Nishita Goswami, a famous Assamese Actress.