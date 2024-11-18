3 Royal Bengal Tiger Cubs Left by Mother Spotted on NH-127(A) on Indo-Bhutan Road

A correspondent

Patshala: Three Royal Bengal Tiger cubs were left by their mother, spotted along National Highway 127(A) on the Indo-Bhutan Road at Daodhara, the only road that connects Pathsala to Namlang, Bhutan. Villagers and commuters captured videos and clicked photos of the cubs, which are reportedly abandoned by their mother. The sighting has drawn attention to the thriving tiger population in Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Meanwhile, three tiger cubs that were spotted in Daodhara have created panic among the villagers near Manas National Park.

Also Read: Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger Attacks Woman, Critically Injuring Her