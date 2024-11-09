Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger Attacks Woman, Critically Injuring Her

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A full grown Royal Bengal Tiger on Friday afternoon attacked a village housewife causing her serious injuries. The critically injured woman identified as Urfuli Begum of village NC Garapari under Dhula Police Station has immediately been rushed to Mangaldai Civil Hospital where the attending doctors referred her to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

According to the report, the woman was seriously hurt when the tiger unexpectedly emerged from the corn field and sprang on her as she was making her way home after feeding her husband, who was working in a field. The Royal Bengal Tiger is believed to be straying out from Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR). The Forest officials and police have immediately rushed to the village to tranquilize the tiger. A deep sense of panic and sensation has gripped the villagers of the area.

