30 Cattle Rescued from Concealed Truck Compartment in Kaliabor; Driver Arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal animal trafficking, the Assam Police rescued 30 cattle from a specially built hidden chamber inside a truck during a high-stakes nighttime chase at Shivsthan in Kaliabor.

The fast-paced operation unfolded when a truck, bearing registration number AS 02 CC 7019, breached a security checkpoint. The driver ignored multiple orders to halt at the Kuwaritol Police Outpost and sped away.

Law enforcement teams immediately gave chase, pursuing the fleeing vehicle along National Highways 715 and 127 before successfully intercepting it.

A thorough inspection of the vehicle exposed a heavily modified, concealed compartment designed to evade detection. Inside, officers found 30 cattle packed tightly together in brutal, suffocating conditions. Tragically, one animal succumbed to asphyxiation.

The driver, identified as Nur Mahmud, a resident of Borma Bil under Samaguri, was arrested on the spot. "We are strictly enforcing livestock laws. Smugglers are adopting creative concealment methods, but our highway networks remain tightly monitored," a senior police official stated.

The Nagaon Police safely transferred the surviving 29 cattle to a local cowshed, while Mahmud faces charges under animal cruelty and illegal transportation laws.