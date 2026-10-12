Assam News

Assam: Nalbari Police Seize Abandoned Truck with 35 Cattle in Inhumane Conditions

Nalbari Police recovered an abandoned truck carrying 35 cattle in inhumane conditions near Barkura Bridge on National Highway 27, following information about the illegal transportation of cattle.
cattle
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari Police recovered an abandoned truck carrying 35 cattle in inhumane conditions near Barkura Bridge on National Highway 27, following information about the illegal transportation of cattle. According to Nalbari  Police, the vehicle, a 1512 LPT truck bearing registration number AS-01-PC-4440, was found abandoned near Barkura Bridge. During the inspection, police discovered 35 cattle inside the truck, of which one was found dead while the remaining 34 were alive. The police seized the truck along with all 35 cattle in accordance with legal procedures.

Subsequently, the Veterinary Officer of Nalbari conducted health examinations of the surviving cattle, while a post-mortem examination was carried out on the deceased animal.

Also Read: Assam: Two held for cattle smuggling in Palasbari

Cattle
Nalbari Police
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com