3,000 Bighas Land Was Allotted To Mahabal Cement With The Legal Process: Assam Govt To Gauhati HC

Guwahati: The Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that the allotment of 3,000 bighas of land in Dima Hasao district to Mahabal Cement for setting up a cement factory was carried out following the “due process of law”.

Appearing before the court, Advocate General Devajit Saikia submitted a report prepared by a three-member committee constituted to examine the land allotment, its suitability, and implications. He clarified that construction activities will commence only after necessary clearances are obtained from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Pollution Control Board.

Saikia informed the court that Mahabal Cement, part of the Trivikram Consortium, had originally applied for 6,000 bighas of land but was allotted 3,000 bighas by the autonomous council in two phases. The lease has been granted for 30 years at an annual revenue rate of ₹250 per bigha, along with a one-time land premium of ₹2 lakh per bigha.

Of the total land, 1,782 bighas will be effectively usable for plant operations, including facilities such as roads, railway sidings, a solar plant, truck parking, residential quarters, and environmental infrastructure, while 554 bighas will remain open space.

Highlighting environmental safeguards, Saikia said the company must keep 34 per cent of the allotted land as a “green belt” in compliance with environmental norms.

He also clarified that under the Sixth Schedule, the Ceiling Act is not applicable in Dima Hasao, and the autonomous council has full authority to allot land. “The final decision will rest with Central authorities. No machinery will move until all regulatory clearances are obtained,” Saikia told the court.

The High Court has asked the petitioners to file their response to the government’s affidavit.