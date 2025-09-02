Assam: Gauhati HC Questions Sale of 3,000 Bighas in Eco-Hotspot Umrangso

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi of the Gauhati High Court questioned the Assam government as to how a cement company could purchase 3,000 bighas of land in the Dima Hasao district, that too, in the ecological hotspot of Umrangso. The judge even asked the Assam government advocate general how it could happen when there is the Ceiling Act. The bench heard the writ petition (WP-C 467/2025) today.

Advocate General Debojit Saikia told the court that a cement company purchased the land at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per bigha. After repeated requests from the Advocate General, the court asked the government to file its affidavit on September 3, 2025.

What began as a development project has morphed into a saga of forced land acquisition, intimidation, gunfire, and a courtroom drama now being played out in the Gauhati High Court.

The sheer scale of the acquisition stunned even the Gauhati High Court, where Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi exclaimed during an earlier hearing, "3,000 bighas! The entire district? What is going on? A private company being given 3,000 bighas?"

