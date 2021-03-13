31 candidates file nominations in four LACs of Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Finally, a total of 31 candidates are in contest in the four Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LAC) of Lakhimpur district, viz— No. 109 Bihpuriya LAC, No. 110 Naoboicha LAC, No.111 Lakhimpur LAC and No. 112 Dhakuakhana LAC, for the first phase of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Election — 2021 to be held on March 7 along with other 43 LACs of 11 districts of the State.

Notably, a total of 35 candidates of the major political parties of the State, including independent candidates, extended their candidature for the poll fray by filing their nomination papers. Out of them, four candidates of three LACs of the district withdrew their candidature on Friday, being the last day for the withdrawal of candidature.

The seven candidates who are in contest in No. 109 Bihpuriya LAC are- independent candidate octogenarian politician-cum-former Education Minister Premadhar Borah, Congress candidate-cum-All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Bhupen Kumar Borah, BJP candidate Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate (AJP) Achyut Saikia, independent candidates Anup Saikia, Shubheswar Gogoi and Tuleswar Pegu. In this LAC, 7 candidates filed their nominations and no candidate withdrew the same on the days slated for the withdrawal of candidature.

On the other hand, two candidates withdrew their candidature in No. 110 Naoboicha LAC on Friday. A total of 14 candidates filed nominations in this constituency, out of which two independent candidates, named Gohin Borah and Nabajit Dutta, withdrew their candidature. After this, AGP candidate Jayanta Khaond, Congress candidate and former cabinet minister Bharat Chandra Narah, RUC candidate Ubaidur Rahman, AJP candidate Putali Kayastha, Bharatiya Gana Parishad candidate Bikash Debnath, Bharatiya Nari Shakti candidate Saheba Ahmed, Raijor Dal candidate Azizur Rahman, Nationalist Congress Party candidate Dipak Saikia, Socialist Community Center of India (Communist) candidate Anupam Chutia, independent candidates Rao Gajendra Singh, Abdul Gafur, Biri Joy are in contest in the LAC.

The seven candidates who are in contest in No.111 Lakhimpur LAC are- existing MLA-cum-general secretary of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Utpal Dutta, BJP candidate Manab Deka, SUCI (Communist) candidate Birinchi Pegu, Congress candidate Dr. Joy Prakash Das, Voter's Party International candidate Dilwar Hussain, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Ranjan Borpatra Gohain and independent candidate Nirmal Payeng. Nabajit Dutta, who filed his nomination papers in the LAC too, withdrew his candidature at last.

A total of five candidates, including State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley as BJP candidate, Lalit Pegu as Voter's Party International (VPI) candidate and Jyotika Doley as SUCI (C) candidate, Padma Losan Doley as Congress candidate and Satyajit Regan as AJP candidate are in contest in No. 112 Dhakuakhana LAC. Though six candidates extended their candidature in this constituency, independent candidate Tikendra Nath Borah withdrew his nomination papers on Friday.

