32nd annual session of All Assam Treasury Employees Association set to commence

NAGAON: With two day-long programmes, the 32nd annual session of All Assam Treasury Employees Association will be held at Nagaon district library auditorium from February 9. As per the schedule of the programmes, Ananta Gogoi, CEO, Nagaon Zila Parishad will inaugurate the representatives meet at 4pm on February 9 following which an interactive programme among the participants will be held.

The programme on day two, will be initiated with a cleanliness drive as well as a special plantation drive following which Sarit Sengupta, president of the association will unfurl the flag of the organization. During the morning session, a special felicitation programme will be held in which the association will felicitate the retired employees of Nagaon Treasury office.

The open session of the programme will be attended by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta as chief guest while the local MLA Rupak Sarma will be present as the guest of honour. Besides, Nanigopal Mahanta, retired finance advisor to Government of Assam, Madhav Malakar, director, Directorate of Audit and Treasury, Government of Assam will be present in the programme as invitees. The session will be concluded with a cultural extravaganza in the evening.

