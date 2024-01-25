Parakram Diwas celebrated in connection with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

Rangia: PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rangiya organized a painting competation on “Parisksha Pe Charcha” in the school library on Tuesday in connection with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, which is officially known as Parakram Diwas. On the occasion of Parakram Diwas Dr. Seshanooj Sarkar, the principal of KV Rangiya paid homage to the nationalist who was a defiant patriot. The event was inaugurated by Brajendra Dev Mohan Sharma, Faculty Euclid Senior Secondary School, Ratul Chandra Nath , Principal, Adarsh Chitrakala Vidyalaya were also present on this occasion. Dr. Seshanooj Sarkar, the principal of KV Rangiya felicitated the guests with “Fulam Gamosa”. He also delivered a speech on the event. In his speech he told that it is a national event celebrated in India to mark the birthday of the popular freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He briefed the importance of Parakram Diwas. Ajay Kumar, PGT History and Brajendra Dev Sharma also spoke on the occasion. More than hundred Students from different schools participated in the competition. They were provided all the drawing materials from the school itself.

TINSUKIA: In sync with the observance of Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Bose, the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) under the aegis of Tinsukia KV organized a drawing competition as a part of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme on Tuesday.

Organized for the KV schools in Tinsukia district, the drawing competition was inaugurated by Dilip Singh Bhati Principal Tinsukia PM Shri KV while the entries were judged jointly by Sanchita Gogoi Principal DIET and Maupriya Das of Bachelor of Fine Arts. Among the 10 schools that participated, the 1st and 2nd prizes were bagged by PM Shri KV Dinjan while 3rd, 4th and 5th prizes were awarded to PM Shri KV Tinsukia, VKV Laipuli and PM Shri KV Lekhapani respectively.

Also Read: Assam: mother- son duo killed in a tragic road accident at Mangaldai

Also Watch: