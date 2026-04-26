34th Demow Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan concludes at Demow Public Playground

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Students Union and in association with the people, the 34th Demow Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan was organized at the Demow Public Playground on April 23 and April 24, 2026.

On the concluding day, an All Assam open quiz competition was organized, along with dhol badan and jeng bihu competitions. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the evening.

Samiran Phukan, General Secretary of AASU, Dhurba Jyoti Kalita, Central executive member of AASU, Diganta Sahu, Central executive member of ATTSA, Manab Hazarika, president of All Sivasagar District Students Union, and Dipankar Saikia, general secretary of All Sivasagar District Students Union, were present as distinguished guests.

Later, popular singer Gitanjali Das performed in the cultural evening.

Also Read: Assam: Dhemechi Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan set to be organised in Demow