DEMOW: Dhemechi Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan 2024 will be organizes in the auditorium of Dhemechi High School on April 21 and April 22. Different competitions will be organized in the programme. Popular singer Maina Himadri will perform in the cultural evening on April 22. Popular actress Chumki Kachari will have her special programme.

