Silchar: Police in Assam's Cachar district recovered the suspected skeletal remains of a 35-day-old baby girl from a riverbank in Joypur on Sunday, November 22, 2026, after the infant went missing about a week earlier. Joypur Police have launched a forensic investigation and an interstate search for her mother, Anamika, who is accused of killing the child.

The case came to light after Arun Singh Chetri, the infant's grandfather, reportedly returned home about a week before the recovery and found his three-year-old grandchild alone. Anamika and her 35-day-old daughter were missing at the time. The disappearance prompted a search that eventually led investigators to the riverbank in Joypur.

The suspected remains were first spotted on Saturday, November 21. Joypur Police recovered them the following day, November 22, in the presence of a magistrate.

A senior official at Joypur Police Station described the recovery operation, saying, "We secured the site overnight and recovered the remains on Sunday in the presence of a magistrate. They were sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for autopsy and forensic exam."

Following the recovery, police sent the suspected skeletal remains to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for an autopsy and forensic examination.

The medical examination is expected to help investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the infant's death and verify the identity of the remains.

According to the investigation details provided, DNA testing and identity confirmation remain pending at SMCH. The forensic findings will form part of the investigation into the infant's disappearance and suspected death.

Anamika, the infant's mother, is accused of killing the newborn. According to the case background, she allegedly sent a text message to her husband confessing to the killing before boarding a train out of Assam.

Police have launched an interstate manhunt to locate and apprehend her.

The alleged message is an important part of the investigation, while the forensic examination is expected to establish the identity of the recovered remains.

Cachar Police and Joypur Police Station are continuing their investigation into the case.

The immediate focus remains on the forensic examination at SMCH, including the pending DNA and identity confirmation.

Police are also pursuing the search for Anamika following her alleged departure from Assam.

The investigation will need to establish the circumstances of the infant's disappearance and death, while forensic findings will help determine whether the recovered remains belong to the missing 35-day-old girl.