36th All India Postal Cultural Festival 2024: Nalbari girl Jesika Raj wins award in folk music

Nalbari: Jesika Raj, a student of Nalbari College, has won the first prize in Indian vocal music (folk) National level at the 36th All India Postal Cultural Festival 2024 being held in Guwahati from February 19 to February 23. She represented the Assam Postal Circle at the 5-day All India Cultural Festival where 17 states of India have participated. Jesika Raj is the daughter of Ajit Rajbangshi and Himadri Das Rajbangshi. She represented Assam in the Hindustani Folk (Folk Songs) category of music. She also won the silver medal in the light classical music category at the All India Competition held in Goa last year.

