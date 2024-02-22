Press Information Bureau organized ‘Vartalap-Media Workshop’ at Haflong

Haflong: Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting organized a one day media workshop for journalists at the conference hall of the Haflong Circuit House on Tuesday. Attending the workshop as resource persons Biplab Prukayastha, on behalf of District Election officer Dima Hasao, delivered on the topic “Gearing Up for Lok Sabha Elections 2024”. Partha Dev Goswami, Editor of Asomiya Pratidin talked on “Ethical Journalistic Approaches”, Zagir Khan, District Sports officer, talked on “Khelo India Khelo Assam” while Dr Pankaj Thomas, Health Research & Infrastructure, discussed on “Insights into Health Research and Infrastructure in Assam”.

A good number of media persons of Dima Hasao took part in the workshop and thanked the organizer for organizing such an important workshop at Haflong for the first time. Earlier, Smita Saikia, Media & Communication Officer, PIB Guwahati welcomed the guests and felicitated the all the resource persons with phulam gamosa. At the end of the workshop certificates of appreciation were distributed among all the participants.

