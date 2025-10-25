3rd mega health camp under ‘Susrusha Setu’ draws massive response in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The third mega health camp under the Susrusha Setu initiative was organized on Friday at Maigong Bathou Foraishali (Senior Secondary School), Maigongpuri at Karigaon, under Kokrajhar LAC. The camp was organized by the National Health Mission, Assam, and the District Health Society, Kokrajhar.

The health camp was attended by MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC EM Derhasat Basumatary, former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, along with other dignitaries, who lauded the initiative as a major step towards ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare at the grassroots.

The mega health camp registered OPD footfall of 2035 beneficiaries. A total of 5,632 laboratory tests were conducted for 211 patients, while 1520 individuals underwent TB screening and 235 availed cancer screening services. Additionally, 65 HIV screenings, 32 immunizations, and 71 USG tests were performed during the camp and 227 referrals were made for further treatment. Special screenings included dental for 21 patients and sputum examinations for 138 samples. The camp also facilitated PMJAY card distribution for 64 beneficiaries, and Aadhaar updates for 9 individuals.

