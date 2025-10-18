Mega health camp in Margherita LAC benefits 2,710 children

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: As part of the statewide mega health camp initiative under Susrusha Setu, a comprehensive LAC-wise health outreach programme, such a camp was organized on Friday at PM Shri Town High School Field, Margherita, under the Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). The camp aimed at ensuring accessible, quality healthcare for children and raising awareness about preventive health measures.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Dr Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Joint Director of Health Services, Tinsukia, followed by a keynote by Rahul Doley, ACS, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita. Emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to child health, Doley stated, “The true success of Susrusha Setu is measured not just by the number of children examined, but by the awareness it generates — that health is a right, a responsibility, and a foundation for a thriving future.”

The camp focused on comprehensive health screening for children aged 0-18 years, covering over 50 health conditions under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) of the National Health Mission (NHM).

A total of 2,710 children benefited from the camp, with 391 referred to higher healthcare facilities including Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), and Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital (TMCH) for advanced care and follow-up.

