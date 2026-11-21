Lakhimpur: Bangalmara Police arrested alleged counterfeit currency supplier Imdadul Islam after raiding his residence in No. 2 Islampur, Lakhimpur district, Assam, on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Police reportedly seized 40 bundles of suspected fake ₹500 notes concealed inside a bag in the kitchen, prompting an investigation into the source and possible distribution network.

According to the supplied police-disclosure account, the seizure took place during a raid at Imdadul Islam's residence in No. 2 Islampur, under Bangalmara in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The suspected counterfeit currency was reportedly concealed inside a bag kept in the kitchen of the residence.

Police recovered 40 bundles of ₹500 notes during the operation. The notes have been taken into custody for verification.

The recovery has raised questions about the possible circulation of counterfeit currency in the area, although the authenticity of the seized notes has not yet been established in the supplied information.

Imdadul Islam, a resident of No. 2 Islampur, was arrested following the police raid. He is accused of supplying counterfeit currency. However, the allegations remain subject to investigation, and the supplied information does not establish whether he has been formally charged or convicted.

His arrest forms part of the police investigation into the suspected counterfeit currency recovered from his residence.

Bangalmara Police reportedly seized 40 bundles of suspected counterfeit ₹500 notes.

The supplied information does not specify the number of individual notes in each bundle. Consequently, the total face value of the seized currency cannot be established from the available details.

Police have taken the seized notes into custody for verification. Their examination is expected to help establish whether the currency is counterfeit.

No official statement or direct quotation from the investigating officers was included in the initial information provided for this report.

Bangalmara and adjoining areas of Lakhimpur district have repeatedly been flagged as hotspots for suspected counterfeit currency and fake-gold syndicates, according to the background information supplied.

The latest recovery has brought renewed attention to the issue.

Investigators are looking into the source of the suspected counterfeit notes and attempting to trace their possible distribution network.

The investigation will need to establish whether the seized bundles were connected to a wider supply operation or were linked to other individuals.

For now, the seizure of 40 bundles and the arrest of Imdadul Islam remain the central developments in the Bangalmara Police operation.