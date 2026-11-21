Kaliabor: More than 100 wild elephants entered paddy fields in Rangalu and Chikni-Pathar areas of Kaliabor, Assam, on Saturday, November 21, trampling standing crops and forcing farmers to harvest their paddy before maturity. The recurring elephant raids have threatened farmers' harvests.

Farmers in Rangalu and Chikni-Pathar have been forced to harvest their standing paddy crops before maturity following repeated incursions by wild elephants. The elephants entered agricultural fields during Friday night and continued causing damage into Saturday morning.

The herd trampled standing crops, leaving farmers concerned about losing their entire yield. With the elephant presence threatening the remaining harvest, farmers have resorted to cutting their paddy early. The situation as a wild elephant menace that has forced farmers to harvest their fields ahead of schedule.

Rangalu and Chikni-Pathar were the two primary agricultural areas affected by the elephant movement in Kaliabor, Nagaon district.

A group of nearly 40 elephants was spotted near Rangalu and National Highway 715, while the wider herd across the affected Kaliabor belt was reported to number more than 100.

Chikni-Pathar also witnessed a separate nighttime incident involving two wild elephants fighting inside paddy fields. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Jakhalabandha Forest Range, which oversees the local forest administration.

Wild elephant herds regularly move through the Kukurakata hills and Kaziranga National Park corridors during the winter harvest season in search of food.

According to the supplied field report, their movement across National Highway 715 brings them into contact with agricultural areas, including paddy-growing zones in Kaliabor. The seasonal movement creates recurring challenges for farmers whose standing crops become vulnerable to elephant raids during the harvest period.

Local residents have criticized the Assam Forest Department over what they describe as a failure to prevent recurring elephant incursions into agricultural fields.

Farmers in Rangalu and Chikni-Pathar have been left with the difficult choice of harvesting unripe paddy or risking further damage from the elephants.

The Assam Forest Department is the wildlife management authority, while the Jakhalabandha Forest Range oversees the Chikni-Pathar area. The Nagaon District Administration is the local civil authority.

The initial report did not publish verbatim statements from farmers or officials. No direct official response or specific compensation announcement was included in the supplied reporting.

The immediate concern for affected farmers remains the loss of standing paddy crops and the need to complete harvesting before further elephant incursions.

The presence of more than 100 elephants across the Kaliabor belt, including the group spotted near Rangalu and National Highway 715, highlights the scale of the reported crop damage.

Farmers have already begun harvesting ahead of schedule to protect whatever yield remains.