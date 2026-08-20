42 Years of Neglect: Government Land and Historic Playground in Amayapur Lie Idle, Locals Demand Action

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Strong resentment has emerged over the alleged neglect of a historic public playground at Amayapur along the Hajo-Nalbari road in Nalbari district. According to locals, a sizeable tract of government land allotted in the name of Assam Bechakina Nigam nearly 42 years ago has still not been utilised for any functional project.

While a large portion of the playground has reportedly become covered with bushes and vegetation, parts of the land are allegedly being occupied and cultivated by two families. The allegations have triggered demands from locals for the immediate recovery and proper utilisation of the public land.

According to residents, the playground was a popular sports ground during the 1980s and served young people from Amayapur, Janigog, Arara, Bhadra, Tilana, Mugkuchi, Kordaitola, Barbhag, Bahjani, and surrounding areas. Football tournaments, other sporting events, and various social programmes were regularly held there.

However, locals allege that the playground has gradually deteriorated due to prolonged official neglect. According to information provided by locals, a total of 2 bighas, 3 kathas, and 2 lechas of government land allotted in the name of Assam Bechakina Nigam at Amayapur remains virtually unused.

Residents have questioned why no visible project has been implemented on the government land despite its allotment decades ago.

Residents argue that if government-allotted land is not utilised for its intended purpose within the stipulated period, the authorities should examine the matter under applicable government rules and consider its reuse or transfer for a suitable public welfare project.

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