Minister Krishnendu Paul links BJP leader Bikash Dhar’s murder to illegal land-grab racket

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul has alleged that a racket involved in illegal land grabbing was behind the murder of BJP leader Bikash Dhar. He further alleged that some of the persons arrested by Sribhumi police were Bangladeshi nationals.

The body of Dhar, president of the BJP’s Loairpua booth committee, was recovered on Friday from Jogicherra near the Assam-Tripura border. Dhar, 52, had been missing since Wednesday. Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley confirmed that Dhar had been murdered. Six persons have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the prime accused, Abdul Haque, confessed that he and others allegedly murdered Dhar due to an old rivalry.

Paul, who is also the local MLA, alleged that illegal immigrants involved in land grabbing had murdered Dhar. He further claimed that one of the arrested persons had earlier been jailed in connection with another murder case.

Paul alleged that the accused persons had been attempting to encroach upon and grab forest land and had, in recent times, allegedly chased away a forest official. The allegations regarding the nationality of the accused and their involvement in land grabbing could not be independently verified. Police investigation into the murder is underway.

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