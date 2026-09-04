4th Mithun Day in Haflong celebrates ‘Pride of the Hills’ and calls for integrated farming push in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 4th Mithun Day, themed ‘Celebrating the Pride of the Hills,’ was observed at the District Library Auditorium in Haflong, Dima Hasao. The event featured a national seminar on ‘Integrated Mithun Farming in Dima Hasao’ and a Roundtable Meeting on ‘Development of the Mithun Sector in the North Eastern Region (NER).’

Assam Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery, Nilima Devi, attended the event as chief guest, while Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), and Gabriel D Wangsu, Minister from Arunachal Pradesh, were guests of honour. Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa was also present. Highlighting Mithun’s unique status in Assam, Nilima Devi said that it represents a rare treasure found only in Dima Hasao in the state. She noted that its presence strengthens local identity, enriches biodiversity, and connects communities to their traditions.

Also Read: Mizoram CM Inaugurates 3rd Mithun Day in Thenzawl