Assam News

4th Mithun Day in Haflong celebrates ‘Pride of the Hills’ and calls for integrated farming push in Dima Hasao

The 4th Mithun Day, themed ‘Celebrating the Pride of the Hills,’ was observed at the District Library Auditorium in Haflong, Dima Hasao.
4th Mithun Day
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 4th Mithun Day, themed ‘Celebrating the Pride of the Hills,’ was observed at the District Library Auditorium in Haflong, Dima Hasao. The event featured a national seminar on ‘Integrated Mithun Farming in Dima Hasao’ and a Roundtable Meeting on ‘Development of the Mithun Sector in the North Eastern Region (NER).’

Assam Minister for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery, Nilima Devi, attended the event as chief guest, while Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), and Gabriel D Wangsu, Minister from Arunachal Pradesh, were guests of honour. Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa was also present. Highlighting Mithun’s unique status in Assam, Nilima Devi said that it represents a rare treasure found only in Dima Hasao in the state. She noted that its presence strengthens local identity, enriches biodiversity, and connects communities to their traditions.

Also Read: Mizoram CM Inaugurates 3rd Mithun Day in Thenzawl

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