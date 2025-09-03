Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Inaugurates 3rd Mithun Day And National Seminar At Thenzawl

THENZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday inaugurated the 3rd Mithun Day and National Seminar on Integrated Mithun Farming at Thenzawl Auditorium, emphasising the importance of Mithun farming for strengthening Mizoram’s rural economy and livestock sector.

According to a release, in his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed his delight at Mizoram being chosen as host for the national-level programme, stating that Mithun has been an integral part of the socio-economic fabric of the Northeast. He highlighted that Mizoram currently spends nearly Rs 630 crore annually on meat consumption, of which around Rs 40 crore worth is imported from outside the state.

The Chief Minister noted that under the Mizoram Handholding Scheme, over 16,000 Progress Partners have already taken up livestock farming, reflecting people’s trust in the sector as a sustainable livelihood.

He, however, stressed that challenges such as limited technology adoption, fodder scarcity, and lack of scientific breeding centres need to be addressed with the support of ICAR, NEC, and other research institutions. He appreciated the initiatives of the Northeastern Council’s Mithun Multiplication Centre at Lungkawlh and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission’s Mithun Breed Development and Conservation Centre at Thenzawl. The Mizoram Chief Minister stated that 41 villages in Mizoram heavily rely on Mithun farming, and the government’s vision is to transform Mithun rearing from a subsistence to an entrepreneurial activity, creating market linkages within and outside Mizoram. The Chief Minister also addressed the impact of African Swine Fever, which has forced many farmers to shift from piggery to goat farming. He requested ICAR-CIRG to provide scientific guidance on suitable goat breeds for Mizoram’s agro-climatic conditions to ensure sustainable growth in this sector. (ANI)

